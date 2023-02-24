Ke Huy Quan surprises directors of 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' during interview

'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' directors received a surprise visit and message from Ke Huy Quan during their interview.

Los Angeles -- LOS ANGELES -- At the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Ke Huy Quan snuck up on the directors of "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" in the middle of an interview.

As Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were discussing the success of their film and its Oscar nominations, Quan appeared behind them, waving and making silly faces. The directors quickly realized what was happening and bursted out laughing.

Quan ran up and gave them a big hug, and said, "I just want to say, I love these two guys. They changed my life!"

The three all hugged and then jokingly break out into disagreement over who changed each other's lives more.

"Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" has received a total of 11 Oscar nominations. Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Kwan and Scheinert are each nominated for Best Director.

Quan ended his surprise visit with a heartfelt message to the two directors.

"They said if our movie can change one life then we would've accomplished what we set out to do."

"Well, they did exactly that. They changed my life so...," he concluded.