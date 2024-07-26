Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries attend SDCC to promote their Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

San Diego Comic Con welcomes the heroes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' for fan signings

The cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" speak with On The Red Carpet about their experience at San Diego Comic-Con and their gratitude for the fans.

The cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" speak with On The Red Carpet about their experience at San Diego Comic-Con and their gratitude for the fans.

The cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" speak with On The Red Carpet about their experience at San Diego Comic-Con and their gratitude for the fans.

The cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" speak with On The Red Carpet about their experience at San Diego Comic-Con and their gratitude for the fans.

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Comic Con has now commenced, and the Greek heroes are in attendance! The cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" are meeting fans, signing copies of the book, and can't wait to walk the show floor.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Aryan Simhadri, Leah Jeffries and Walker Scobell who told us he might join the many fans who are wearing costumes.

"Maybe if you see a 'Deadpool' walking around, there's a possibility it's me but I don't know if I'm going to do that yet," Walker said.

"If you see a 5'3 'Deadpool' walking around it's probably (Walker)," Aryan joked.

Supporting cast members Virginia Kull, Jay Duplass and Adam Copeland also joined the young actors to sign posters.

"This is my first ever time (at Comic-Con), so it's mind-blowing and really special," Kull said.

"I think for me the biggest thing is just to see the effect that it's had on families," Copeland said. "To be involved in a project where I can sit with my girls and they can't wait to see it every Tuesday, I mean what a gift."

Series executive producer Dan Shotz showed his gratitude for the fans as well.

"To be able to bring this show to life and have people experience it and react the way they reacted is a dream come true for us," he said.

Stay tuned for more SDCC coverage on all On The Red Carpet socials.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will start filming its second season next week in Vancouver.

Season one is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Plus and this ABC Station.