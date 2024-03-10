'The Zone of Interest' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best director

When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

"The Zone of Interest" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture and best director for Jonathan Glazer.

Glazer created a film about the Holocaust and then made his point by not showing us anything about the horrors taking place as Nazis exterminate Jews at Auschwitz.

Instead, the Oscar-nominated director focused on commandant Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel) as he and his wife Hedwig (Sandra H ü ller) and their children go about the mundane business of living as if they couldn't see the smoke and hear the screams coming from just next door.

Here are the categories that "The Zone of Interest" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best director: Jonathan Glazer

Best international feature film

Best sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best adapted screenplay: Jonathan Glazer

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.