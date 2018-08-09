A man involved in a car-to-car freeway shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday evening on the eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene near H Street after a shooting was reported at approximately 6:27 p.m.Officers encountered a white Dodge Challenger on the right shoulder of the freeway and a person lying next to the car."After the shooting occurred, the victim was involved in a collision. His vehicle became disabled, up against an embankment on the right shoulder," CHP officer Brian Alvarez said. "We are unable to obtain a statement from him due to the condition he is in."The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds described as life-threatening.No arrest has been made in the case. Police said the suspect vehicle involved is a white sedan, which exited the freeway at H Street.Two lanes temporarily closed and one lane re-opened before 1 a.m. as investigators analyzed the scene and gathered evidence. The investigation is ongoing.