A devastated family wants justice after a husband and father of seven was hit and killed on the 215 Freeway in Riverside.

Texas sheriff's corporal arrested in hit-and-run that killed father of 7 on 215 Fwy in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Texas sheriff's department has arrested one of its own deputies in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Southern California.

Giovanni Ceja, 31, of San Antonio, was arrested for a hit and run that killed a father of seven as he was refilling his car along the side of the 215 Freeway in Riverside early on the morning of Aug. 7.

Gilberto Sotelo of Lake Elsinore had stopped around 1:45 a.m. in his Chevrolet Silverado and pulled over to the shoulder because he ran out of gas. His family members said the car had recently undergone repairs but it had a broken gas gauge.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story on this incident.

He was refilling it with gas when he was struck by a vehicle - later identified as a Honda SUV - that drifted onto the shoulder. Investigators later alleged the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The driver fled the scene, leaving pieces of the vehicle behind.

And while waiting for emergency crews to arrive, a homeless person pickpocketed Sotelo's body, according to family members, taking his cellphone and credit cards and trying to use them a short time later.

The CHP says its investigation, aided by media reports and tips from the public, led them to a Honda Ridgeline at a repair shop in Riverside on Aug. 9. That led them to identify Ceja as the alleged driver.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department took Ceja into custody on Aug. 14 after being contacted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Texas media outlets identified Ceja as a corporal with that sheriff's department, located in the San Antonio area.

He was reportedly on vacation in Southern California at the time of the crash and then returned to work afterward.

"Quite frankly, I'm furious," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said according to KSAT.

The station said Ceja was a 5-year veteran of the sheriff's office but has now resigned his position.

Ceja is now awaiting extradition from Texas on charges that are expected to include murder, manslaughter with gross intoxication, felony driving under the influence causing injury and felony hit and run.

Sotelo was a married father with seven children. His brother says Gilberto's wife and children were in another vehicle at the time and witnessed the crash.

The victim's family is now raising money through a GoFundMe page.