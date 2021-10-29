Officer-involved shooting prompts full closure of westbound 22 Freeway in Orange County

Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC

The westbound 22 Freeway in Orange County was shut down Friday morning following a shooting involving Seal Beach police officers.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle that was previously involved in an assault on an officer, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The vehicle entered the westbound freeway before crashing in the area of Valley View Street near the 405 Freeway. As officers attempted to take the driver into custody, the officer-involved shooting occurred. Neither the suspect or any officers were believed to have been hit by gunfire.

The vehicle then drove off the freeway and was involved in a second collision near Garden Grove Boulevard and Goldenwest Street. The drier was then taken into custody without further incident.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
