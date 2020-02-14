26 smuggled immigrants, including 2 children, found inside tractor-trailer near Salton Sea: Border Patrol

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol found more than two dozen illegal immigrants, including two children, packed inside a tractor-trailer near the Salton Sea, officials say.

The smuggling operation was discovered Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Salton City.

During an inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered the 26 undocumented immigrants in the bed of the trailer.

"The undocumented immigrants were locked and trapped inside this tracker-trailer in below 45 degree weather with no safety restraints," Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement. "This smuggling organization had no regard for the safety of the people they were smuggling.

The immigrants and the 32-year-old truck driver, who is a Mexican national in the United States illegally, were all taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiahuman smugglingborder patrolimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Will Dodger Stadium renovation be done by Opening Day?
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Show More
Orange County supervisors push plan to clear backlog of rape kits
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Get married for $14 this Valentine's Day in Long Beach
Trailers provide housing for homeless families in South LA
More TOP STORIES News