Tesla laying off 3,300 workers in CA due to declining sales, increased competition

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced the company would be slashing its workforce by 10% percent with more than 3,300 layoffs in California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tesla is the newest tech company issuing mass layoffs due to stronger competition from other electric vehicle makers and declining sales.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced the company will slash its workforce by 10%.

More than 3,300 layoffs were issued in California, with nearly half of them originating from the Fremont Tesla factory in the Bay Area.

The Burbank facility will see 64 of those layoffs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The tech giant is also laying off nearly 2,700 workers in Austin, Texas where the company is now based.