Mother of 2 recovering from random shooting at Apple Valley gas station

Brenae Smith, 21, had stopped for gas at an Apple Valley Shell station when shots rang out, hitting her in the face and back.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inland Empire woman is struggling to recover after she was shot twice in an apparently random attack at an Apple Valley gas station.

Brenae Smith, 21, stopped at a Shell gas station on the evening of April 16 on her way to buy groceries.

Suddenly, shots rang out.

The first one missed her, passing right by her feet. The second hit her in the face. The third struck her back.

Witnesses told police they saw the gunman flee the scene. Sheriff's deputies later arrested 42-year-old Michael Bullock. They believe the shooting was random, as victim and suspect don't know each other.

Smith went through several surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital.

Now the mother of two is back home, with a long road to recovery - physically, financially and mentally.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Smith on her road to recovery.

"Every time I went to sleep, I would see him shooting at me and then hitting me in the face," she said. "I black out sometimes and I just start staring, but I'm thinking. It's literally replaying in my head."

"I might look OK. My face is a little swollen, but my head is messed up."

Bullock is being held on charges of attempted homicide, with $2 million bail.