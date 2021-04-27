29-year-old woman killed when man jumps from San Diego parking structure, lands on her

(KGTV)

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A 29-year-old woman was killed when a man jumped from a parking structure in San Diego and landed on her over the weekend.

The woman was fatally injured around 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and 10th Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

She has been identified as Taylor Kahle, according to KGTV. She was walking with a man who was not hurt when she was struck by the man who jumped from the structure. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The man who jumped has not been identified but he was taken to a hospital, where he also died, Yu said.

KGTV reported that Kahle worked for nearly nine years at McFarlane Promotions in downtown San Diego and she was going to celebrate her 30th birthday this weekend.

The owner of the company, Laurel McFarlane, reportedly said Kahle was also an organ donor, attributing that to the type of person that she was.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosuicidewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed after shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured in LA
LA County hits threshold for move to yellow tier
Advocates put spotlight on sexual assault against Black women
Convicted sex offender sentenced to life for murdering two 6-year-old boys
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Florida private school won't employ vaccinated teachers
Show More
SoCal college students not able to experience graduation again
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
LAPD officer pens letter to LeBron James after deleted tweet on police shooting
Everything to know about your 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Gov. Cooper urges special prosecutor in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
More TOP STORIES News