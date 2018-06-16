3 airlifted from Northern California beach cliff

EMBED </>More Videos

California Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter to rescue two 13-year-old girls and a 23-year-old man who were trapped 600 feet down a Northern California cliff. (KABC)

PACIFICA, Calif. --
Three people were rescued Saturday after being stuck overnight on a San Francisco Bay area cliff for more than 12 hours.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the two 13-year-old girls and 23-year-old man called for help around 9:30 p.m. Friday but it was too dark and windy for rescuers to get them from the Pacifica cliff.

North County Fire Authority spokesman Klaus Zalinskis said the three made their way up a trail but it ended. He said by then, the tide had risen and they were trapped.

He said the hikers were about 40 feet above the shore.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter reached them around 10 a.m.

Zalinskis said no one was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuehelicopterCHPNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News