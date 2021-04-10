3 children, each under age 5, found stabbed to death in Reseda; mother arrested in Central California

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Liliana Carrillo, 30, as a person of interest being sought in the fatal stabbing of three young children in Reseda. Los Angeles Police Department

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three young children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning in a Reseda apartment, authorities said, prompting a search that resulted in their mother's arrest in Central California.The victims' grandmother made the horrific discovery about 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC7.Each of the children was under the age of 5, authorities said. Police had originally said the victims were under 3 years old. All were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics.Investigators were unable to locate the victims' mother, identified as Liliana Carrillo, for several hours."At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old," the LAPD said in a tweet, which included Carrillo's name and photo."We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area" and may be driving in a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck with license No. J258T0, the Police Department said shortly after 1 p.m.About an hour later, authorities confirmed that 30-year-old Carrillo was taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. Details of her arrest were not immediately available.Investigators are still trying to determine a motive."We don't know the background of the family...we're just trying to this puzzle together at this time," said Lt. Anthony Cato.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LAPD by phone at (213) 486-6890 or email at rhdtipline@lapd.online.