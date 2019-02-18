3 dead after reported shooting at Porter Ranch home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people at a Porter Ranch home.

By ABC7.com staff
PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were found dead after a shooting at a home in Porter Ranch, authorities say.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in the 20000 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m. on initial reports of three male patients who were reported dead at scene.

Shattered glass could be seen in a door leading to a backyard.

Investigators have roped off the home and are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
