Three people were found dead after a shooting at a home in Porter Ranch, authorities say.Police and paramedics were called to a home in the 20000 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m. on initial reports of three male patients who were reported dead at scene.Shattered glass could be seen in a door leading to a backyard.Investigators have roped off the home and are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.