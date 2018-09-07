3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home; fentanyl discovered at scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were hospitalized after they overdosed at a home in Glendale. Fentanyl was discovered at the scene.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three men were hospitalized late Thursday evening after they overdosed at a home in Glendale, authorities said. Fentanyl was discovered at the scene.

Firefighter-paramedics responded at 11:15 p.m. to a report of a man down on Columbus Avenue near Broadway. They arrived to find multiple patients, one of whom was described as belligerent by police.

First responders at the at the location administered Narcan, a medication that is used to help stabilize a person who has overdosed.

Four men were transported to a hospital, where three were admitted, a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers were seen wearing full hazmat gear as they entered the home to conduct a search.

Detective Cecelia Cleveland of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or L.A. IMPACT, later confirmed that drugs were found that tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators characterized the investigation as isolated, adding that there was no danger to the public.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
overdosedrugsdrug addictionGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Juvenile stolen-car suspect smashes into parked cars in Monrovia
VIDEO: Bed bugs crawl all over bus seat
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Show More
Sylmar deadly shooting suspect sought
VIDEO: Hostage disarms gunman before officer-involved shooting
Tustin man accused of trying to expose himself to girl in park bathroom
Goop to pay $145K in penalties over claims its vaginal eggs improve health
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
More News