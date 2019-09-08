Naked man taken into custody, 3 hospitalized after fire at Garden Grove apartment complex

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five people, including a naked man and two police officers, were injured after an early morning fire at a Garden Grove apartment building.The two-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on the second floor of the complex in the 13100 block of Chapman Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority officials say. A family who has been displaced as a result of the fire described the heavy smoke as fog-like.Fire officials say the blaze broke out inside the naked man's apartment. It is unclear what injuries the man sustained or why he was handcuffed by police before being transported.Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation but refused treatment, according to fire officials. Jon Muir with the Orange County Fire Authority said the patients who were transported to an area hospital were in stable condition.A woman whose family members live in the apartment complex described what her daughter saw."She says she saw this man in the hallway, he appeared to be naked and he was crying and was on his knees and she didn't know what was going," said the woman, who identified herself only as Joanne. "She thought maybe he was crazy or drunk or something and so she came in and that's when the fire alarm went."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.