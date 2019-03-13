HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were injured after a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the sidewalk in Hollywood early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. on the 6700 block of Selma Avenue.
The scaffolding was part of a six-story apartment building under construction, about a block away from Hollywood High School.
Two of the people were treated at the scene and one person was transported to a hospital. The victims hit were around a homeless encampment at the time of the collapse.
The incident occurred amid high wind in the area.
A victim attributed the scaffolding coming down to wind gust, and said one victim was struck on the head.
A construction crew began cleaning up the scene by early morning.
Police had a portion of the building surrounded and part of Selma Avenue closed.
3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding collapses during high wind
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News