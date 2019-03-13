3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding collapses during high wind

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were injured after a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the sidewalk in Hollywood early Wednesday morning.Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. on the 6700 block of Selma Avenue.The scaffolding was part of a six-story apartment building under construction, about a block away from Hollywood High School.Two of the people were treated at the scene and one person was transported to a hospital. The victims hit were around a homeless encampment at the time of the collapse.The incident occurred amid high wind in the area.A victim attributed the scaffolding coming down to wind gust, and said one victim was struck on the head.A construction crew began cleaning up the scene by early morning.Police had a portion of the building surrounded and part of Selma Avenue closed.