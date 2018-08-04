3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital

Three U.S. Marines were stabbed and wounded after they intervened in an altercation early Saturday morning in San Clemente, authorities said.The incident occurred in the parking lot of a bar near Avenida Granada and Avenida Victoria and was reported shortly after 1 a.m., said a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.According to an initial investigation, the Marines attempted to break up a fight involving three other people. One of those people was armed with a knife and stabbed the service members, the sheriff's spokesperson said.The Marines were transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Their identities were not disclosed.The assailant and the two other individuals were not in custody.