3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital

Three U.S. Marines were stabbed and wounded after they intervened in an altercation in San Clemente.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three U.S. Marines were stabbed and wounded after they intervened in an altercation early Saturday morning in San Clemente, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a bar near Avenida Granada and Avenida Victoria and was reported shortly after 1 a.m., said a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

According to an initial investigation, the Marines attempted to break up a fight involving three other people. One of those people was armed with a knife and stabbed the service members, the sheriff's spokesperson said.

The Marines were transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Their identities were not disclosed.

The assailant and the two other individuals were not in custody.
