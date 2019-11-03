3 motorcyclists shot on 110 Freeway in Carson, CHP says

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Three motorcyclists were shot and wounded early Sunday morning while riding on the 110 Freeway in Carson, the California Highway Patrol said.Firefighter-paramedics responded after the shooting occurred about 1:40 a.m. near the 405 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The motorcyclists were able to make their way off the freeway and were at the intersection of West 190th and South Figueroa streets when emergency personnel arrived. Two touring motorcycles, one tipped over onto its side, were still at the taped-off location hours later as the CHP conducted its investigation.Officials could not immediately confirm the conditions of the victims, one of whom was transported to a hospital.A description of the shooter was not available.