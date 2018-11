Three people were sent to the emergency room after a car hit them and fled the scene Monday night in the Westlake District.The incident occurred at about 7: 50 p.m. near MacArthur Park at the corner of Olympic Blvd. and Alvarado St.The victims, all senior citizens, sustained minor injuries and are expected to survive.They were out for a walk when they were hit.Police are still working on determining a vehicle description.