Chase ends in Highland park, 3 suspects in custody after after running into home while family was inside

Three suspects managed to get away Friday night after a bailing out of a chase in Highland Park and running into a home with a large family inside.

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects were taken into custody Friday night after a bailing out of a chase in Highland Park and running into a home with a large family inside.

The chase ended before 9 p.m. near the home on Avenue 41. Police said the three suspects ran out of a red sedan and into the home, prompting authorities to swarm the area.

More than a dozen people were evacuated from inside the home, including several small children. All of them came out of the home with their hands raised.

Once the home was cleared, heavily armed officers approached and entered, but the suspects were not found.
