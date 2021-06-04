Child, 3, dies after being left in car in triple-digit heat while mother tended to pot grow: Police

TRAGEDY IN VISALIA: @Visaliapd says a 28-year-old mother left her three-year-old daughter in a car for 2.5-3 hours yesterday before she stopped breathing. She died at the hospital. Police say the mom was “tending to a marijuana grow” while the child was in the car. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/VU1FgJRIn8 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 4, 2021

VISALIA, Calif. -- Visalia police say a 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she left her 3-year-old daughter in a car for three hours amid triple-digit heat.Officers happened to be across the street when they heard dispatchers call for medical help on Perez Street between Ferguson Street and Vine Avenue shortly before 6:00 pm.The officers took over CPR duties from family members who were trying to revive the 3-year-old girl. When medical crews arrived, they rushed the child to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have identified the child as Jessica Campos.Detectives believe the young girl was left in the vehicle for about three hours when the temperature in Visalia was about 100 degrees.Police say the 3-year-old's mother, Eustajia Mojica Dominguez was "tending to a marijuana grow" at the time the toddler was left inside the vehicle.Visalia police's narcotics investigators found 150 marijuana plants and approximately 200 pounds of processed marijuana at Mojica Dominguez's house.A 15-year-old, 11-year-old and two 9-month-old children were also in the house. They have since been put into the custody of Child Welfare Services.Police arrested Eustajia Dominguez Mojica for involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment.Four other adults were also inside the home, believed to be helping Dominguez Mojica. Araceli Mojica, 33, Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, 34, Valentin Aguilar Ortiz, 27, and Victor Flores Corona, 41 are also faceing child endangerment charges.Law enforcement officials say they have also recommended drug-related charges for all five suspects.Anyone with information on the case is asked to the Visalia Police Department.