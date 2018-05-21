3-year-old struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in South LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Witnesses took a picture of a driver they said was behind the wheel when his SUV struck and killed a 3-year-old boy in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An alleged DUI driver struck and killed a three-year-old boy as he was out walking with his mother on a sidewalk in South Los Angeles, police said.

The child was struck just after 6 p.m. in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, near South Figueroa and W. 92nd streets.

Witnesses and police said the boy and his mother were walking on the sidewalk when a car ran off the road and struck him. He was brought to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the driver went up on the curb, hit the child and went up into the yard of the house. When the SUV tried to back away and leave, several bystanders rushed to the scene and restrained the driver until authorities arrived.

Witnesses said the driver seemed disoriented and incoherent.

Police took the driver into custody and later said he was arrested for driving under the influence. His name has not yet been released.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family of the boy.

This story was updated to reflect that the victim was a boy, not a girl as initial reports had indicated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashchild deathSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News