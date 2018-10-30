Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

ROCHESTER, Ind. --
Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The children were hit while boarding a bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester in Fulton County at about 7:15 a.m., police said. Rochester is located about 45 miles south of South Bend.

Police said the children were two 6-year-old twin boys and their 9-year-old sister. They have been identified 6-year-old Xzavier and Mason Ingle and 9-year-old Alivia Stahl. All three were students at Mentone Elementary School.
EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police public information officer, described what he saw after three young siblings were fatally struck at a school bus stop in Fulton County Tuesda


An 11-year-old boy who suffered several broken bones was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The 24-year-old driver of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma stayed at the scene and she is cooperating with authorities. Police said it is unclear why she did not stop and the bus had deployed its arm with a stop sign.
EMBED More News Videos

Three children were struck and killed and another seriously injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.


"I haven't seen first responders and troopers cry in a long time," Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum said. "When the children's father had to make identification of his children, that was just gut-wrenching. We saw tears today and our hearts just go out to them because most of us have children and we can't imagine the pain that he felt today. It was heartbreaking It's still heartbreaking."

Police said the driver is from rural Rochester. No charges have been filed against her. Indiana State Police are investigating.

"We all have a responsibility to make sure our children get to and from school safely," Slocum said. "When we're traveling in the early morning hours and early evening hours we've got to anticipate school buses are going to be out. When those stop arms are extended, by law, you are required to stop. This is the exact reason why. We don't want another family to have to go through this."

The school corporation said in a statement, "Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedu.s. & worldpedestrian struckIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 arrested after suspicious device prompts evacuation in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Anaheim police: Body found in dumpster at apartment complex
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Show More
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
More News