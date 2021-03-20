3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Ontario area, USGS says

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Ontario area Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake hit at around 3:49 pm and was about 2.92 miles in depth.

The temblor was approximately 4.6 miles from Upland, 5.1 miles from Chino and 5.4 miles from Montclair.

A map provided by USGS shows the epicenter of the quake was near Ontario International Airport.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but ABC7 received a few calls into the newsroom from people who felt the shaking. Many people online also reported feeling the quake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
