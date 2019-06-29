31-year-old man gunned down in La Puente area

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in the La Puente area.Deputies from the Industry Sheriff's station responded to a shooting at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Winton Avenue on Friday.David Juarez was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Detectives are trying to unravel the circumstances of the murder.So far no arrests have been made, no suspect description has been made available and the motive for the shooting is unknown.Another man was found lying in the street nearby, also with gunshot wounds.The second shooting victim, 22 years old, was taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition.The investigation is ongoing.