A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.
The temblor was recorded just before 6:30 a.m. about 6 miles west north west of Lake Elsinore, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.
RELATED: 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits San Gabriel Valley, with shaking felt throughout SoCal
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore, USGS says
A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News