3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore, USGS says

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.
A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.

The temblor was recorded just before 6:30 a.m. about 6 miles west north west of Lake Elsinore, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

RELATED: 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits San Gabriel Valley, with shaking felt throughout SoCal

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about reopening plans for LAUSD, OC schools
Bobcat Fire: More than 103K acres burned, containment at 15%
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
Video shows LAPD officer shoot protester in groin with projectile
El Dorado Fire burns 22,576 acres, blaze 59% contained
Show More
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
VIDEO: El Dorado Fire sends flaming debris cascading off mountainside
Zendaya youngest lead drama actress Emmy winner
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Chiefs spoil debut of Chargers rookie QB with OT win
More TOP STORIES News