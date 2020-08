Are we prepared for an earthquake during the pandemic? Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions

What is an earthquake swarm? And does it mean a big quake is more likely to hit soon? (Near the 2:00 mark of the video above)

During the pandemic, will we have enough resources to handle a major earthquake? (15:00)

How has the pandemic showed you our weak areas in earthquake preparedness? (16:00)

Is there such a thing as earthquake weather?(22:00)

Where is the safest place in your home to take shelter during an earthquake (28:00)

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If a big earthquake strikes California while we're already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, will we be prepared?Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones took time via Skype to answer questions from Eyewitness News viewers on how earthquake planning and response is different these days.Jones also talked about the recent swarm of earthquakes near the Salton Sea and whether that indicates a big quake is imminent.Jones, who is now retired from the USGS, recently launched a podcast series with John Bwarie on earthquakes and preparedness entitled "Getting Through It.""An earthquake is inevitable, but a disaster is not," Jones said.Among the topics she addressed with Eyewitness News:To see her conversation with Phillip Palmer, watch the video above.