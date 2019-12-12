RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake hit the region at approximately 3:13 a.m. and was 9.2 miles northeast from Ridgecrest.
The quake was also approximately 10 miles northeast of Trona.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
In July, the Ridgecrest area was hit hard by two powerful temblors. On July 4, a 6.4 earthquake rocked the area, and a 7.1-magnitude temblor hit the next day.
Since then, aftershocks have continued hitting the area.
Another temblor hit Southern California early Thursday morning, a 3.1 quake in Lytle Creek.
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News