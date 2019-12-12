3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Lytle Creek area

LYTLE CREEK, Calif. -- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Lytle Creek area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor hit 2.7 miles west-southwest of Lytle Creek and 4.3 miles southeast of Devore. It also hit 9.7 miles east from Crestline.The earthquake happened at about 1:56 a.m., according to the USGS.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.