EMBED >More News Videos What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near the Morongo Valley Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake was reported around 11:19 p.m. at a depth of about 4 miles. The quake occurred some miles from Palm Springs, Yucaipa and Cabazon.No injuries or damage was immediately reported.Earlier Monday morning, another magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in San Bernardino County , two miles east of Loma Linda.