YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Yucaipa area on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit at 10:56 a.m. and was centered 2.5 miles southeast of Calimesa and Yucaipa in the Inland Empire, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 10.37 miles.
ABC7 viewers reported feeling the quake in Fontana, Banning, Moreno Valley and Rialto.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The earthquake comes just one day after a 3.6-magnitude quake hit 1.9 miles east-northeast of Calimesa in Riverside County.