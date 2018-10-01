3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa, USGS says

EMBED </>More Videos

A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Yucaipa area on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Yucaipa area on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 10:56 a.m. and was centered 2.5 miles southeast of Calimesa and Yucaipa in the Inland Empire, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 10.37 miles.

ABC7 viewers reported feeling the quake in Fontana, Banning, Moreno Valley and Rialto.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 3.6-magnitude quake hit 1.9 miles east-northeast of Calimesa in Riverside County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSCalimesaRiverside CountyYucaipaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Calimesa area
Top Stories
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts rain preparations for SoCal burn areas
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim will make full recovery
Manhattan Beach police chief honors employee killed in Las Vegas shooting
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Show More
Vegas Strip to go dark for shooting anniversary
Former Yale classmate says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
1 dead, 1 injured in La Verne small-plane crash
More News