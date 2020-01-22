3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit shortly after 11:40 p.m. and hit nearly two miles from Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The depth of the temblor was about four miles.People felt the earthquake in various parts of the San Fernando Valley.There were no immediate reports of damage.