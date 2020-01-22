3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the USGS. (USGS)

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit shortly after 11:40 p.m. and hit nearly two miles from Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The depth of the temblor was about four miles.

People felt the earthquake in various parts of the San Fernando Valley.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Suspect sought in OC woman's attack
Person fatally shot in downtown LA, police say
OC program helps housing voucher recipients find a home
Authorities warn of iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
Show More
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
Dog stolen from Sherman Oaks home reunited with owner
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
More TOP STORIES News