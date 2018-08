A preliminary-magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Wednesday morning near the remote community of Simmler in eastern San Luis Obispo County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The temblor's epicenter was located about 38 miles east-southeast of Paso Robles, according to the USGS.People as far away as Santa Barbara and Oxnard reported feeling the quake, which was measured at a depth of 5.6 miles.