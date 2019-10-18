3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Compton area early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:20 a.m. and had a depth of 14 miles. According to the USGS, the quake hit 1.5 miles west of East Rancho Dominguez and 2.4 miles south-southwest of Lynwood.

People felt shaking in Orange County and parts around Los Angeles, including in the San Fernando Valley, East L.A. and Norwalk, the USGS said.

It is unclear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries. A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department's Communications Division said there had been "no impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers" following the earthquake.



The quakes comes as millions of residents statewide participated in the Great California Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta quake that shook the Bay Area in 1989.

Hours before the Compton area was hit, a 3.8-magnitude temblor struck near Ridgecrest, which was where two powerful earthquakes hit in July.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
