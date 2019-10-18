3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says

The quake hit around 12:20 a.m. and had a depth of 14 miles. According to the USGS, the quake hit 1.5 miles west of East Rancho Dominguez and 2.4 miles south-southwest of Lynwood.
People felt shaking in Orange County and parts around Los Angeles, including in the San Fernando Valley, East L.A. and Norwalk, the USGS said.
It is unclear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries. A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department's Communications Division said there had been "no impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers" following the earthquake.
No impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers following a 3.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Compton. About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual. The 9-1-1 system in LA City is fully operational.— LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) October 18, 2019
The quakes comes as millions of residents statewide participated in the Great California Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta quake that shook the Bay Area in 1989.
Hours before the Compton area was hit, a 3.8-magnitude temblor struck near Ridgecrest, which was where two powerful earthquakes hit in July.
