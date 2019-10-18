3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening, a region rocked by two powerful temblors in July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake struck at about 10:34 p.m. and was centered 10.2 miles west of the Searles Valley and 11.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest. It had a depth of 4.3 miles.

The temblor comes months after a magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 7.1 earthquakes struck the area, rattling nerves and setting off aftershocks in its aftermath.

It is unclear if this most recent earthquake caused any damage or injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
CHP motorcycle officer crashes in Granada Hills during chase
California's big July quakes strain major fault
HIV: What does U equals U mean?
Show More
Most evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County fire
Last Rosie the Riveter celebrates 100th birthday in Long Beach
State trooper struck by car in Idaho: VIDEO
Congress holds historic hearing on proposal for Latino history museum
Tow truck operators honor driver who was slain in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News