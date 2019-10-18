RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening, a region rocked by two powerful temblors in July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake struck at about 10:34 p.m. and was centered 10.2 miles west of the Searles Valley and 11.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest. It had a depth of 4.3 miles.
The temblor comes months after a magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 7.1 earthquakes struck the area, rattling nerves and setting off aftershocks in its aftermath.
It is unclear if this most recent earthquake caused any damage or injuries.
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News