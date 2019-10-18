3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening, a region rocked by two powerful temblors in July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS said the quake struck at about 10:34 p.m. and was centered 10.2 miles west of the Searles Valley and 11.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest. It had a depth of 4.3 miles.The temblor comes months after a magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 7.1 earthquakes struck the area, rattling nerves and setting off aftershocks in its aftermath.It is unclear if this most recent earthquake caused any damage or injuries.