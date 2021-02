3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea, followed by smaller quakes

EMBED >More News Videos EARTHQUAKE SWARM: At least 240 small earthquakes, the largest measuring 4.9, shook desert communities near the Salton Sea Wednesday.

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit just southeast of the Salton Sea Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a series of smaller quakes.The quake hit at 5:01 p.m. just west-northwest of Calipatria at a depth of about two miles. There were more than a dozen smaller quakes in the area registered shortly afterward, in addition to several smaller ones that were recorded earlier in the day.The Salton Sea area is prone to earthquakes and in the recent past has reported significant earthquake swarms - hundreds of small temblors recorded over a period of days.There were no reports of damage or injury.Tuesday is the 50th anniversary of the destructive Sylmar earthquake.