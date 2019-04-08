4 women arrested in high-end prostitution ring bust, OC officials say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force announced that four people were arrested this week related to a yearlong investigation into a high-end prostitution ring.Authorities said the all-female run escort service stretched through Utah, Nevada and California. It involved more than 50 women who are now deemed victims of human trafficking."In the e-mails, the conversations between them, the amount of pressure and duress that's put on them - they just won't tell us - puts them in bad situations," said Sgt. Juan Reveles with the OC Human Trafficking Task Force. "This is pure exploitation of women by women for financial gain."Investigators said Jodi Leigh Hoskins is the president of a company called Companions.We're told that customers would make contact with girls using the website or by phone at call centers in Santa Ana and Palm Springs."We took massive amounts of documents, massive amounts of phones and computers, I'm going to assume that somewhere there are going to be client lists. Whether they should be worried or not, I'll leave that up to the customers."If convicted, the four women all face significant prison time for charges like pimping and pandering.Authorities have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars."You don't have to be a rocket scientist to read between the lines. It's as if they were just flaunting it in public," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.The Human Trafficking Task Force said this is an ongoing investigation and they're looking for more victims as well as the possibility of prosecuting the customers.