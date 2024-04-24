4 juveniles injured in Boyle Heights crash after sheriff's chase

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Four boys under age 16 were injured in a crash that came at the end of a police pursuit in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday night.

The vehicle crashed into a cinderblock wall just off the northbound 5 Freeway at Calzona Street just before 10 p.m.

The driver and at least some of the passengers were trapped in the car and firefighters had to extricate them.

The occupants of the vehicle were described as four males, three of them around age 14 and one around 12. The age of the driver was not immediately clear.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of the vehicle before the crash. The reason for the chase was not immediately available.

