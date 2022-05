EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco tech start-up, Bolt, says it is permanently switching to a 4-day work week. CEO Ryan Breslow says it's leading to higher productivity.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Don't count on that four-day work week just yet.A California bill that would require businesses to pay overtime to employees working more than 32 hours a week has been shelved for now.The bill failed to advance this legislative session after a policy hearing was not set and did not make the April 29 deadline to be passed along.The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 employees or more, with unionized workforces exempt.