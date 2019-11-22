Flames engulf Metrolink train after crash on tracks in Santa Fe Springs; 4 injured, significant train delays expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5713191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who said he was a Metrolink passenger told Eyewitness News that a train crashed into a vehicle slammed on the brakes as it was approaching the intersection in Santa Fe Springs.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A recreational vehicle that was reportedly left on train tracks in Santa Fe Springs was struck by a Metrolink train and burst into flames Friday morning.Authorities say the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt avenues. The OC Line 681 was heading northwest from Orange County to Los Angeles when the crash occurred.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting in evacuating the train, officials said.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where dozens of evacuated passengers were waiting in a nearby parking lot. Four passengers who suffered minor injuries were treated and later released, according to officials.The crash caused significant train delays and cancellations. Metrolink offered ticket reimbursements for some customers and advised affected passengers to find their own transportation as "alternate" transportation was limited.Fire crews were seen dousing the flames, which gutted the vehicle and charred a rail car on the track. Officials said the RV was abandoned on the tracks prior to the collision and all of the vehicle's occupants fled.A man who said he was a passenger told Eyewitness News that the Metrolink train slammed on the brakes as it was approaching the intersection."The lights inside went dark, so we knew something went wrong, I knew we crushed into something," Ryan Hajek said. "As we stopped, I saw all the debris of what looked like a car on the side of the tracks, and I knew then that we had hit something."Hajek said he was bracing for potential impact as he heard the sound of a freight train quickly approaching."That was honestly the longest few seconds of my life, like when I heard the train horn coming, I was just looking around, everyone was looking around, are we even going to be safe? Do they know that this just happened? Because it sounded like they didn't," he described."I honestly felt like it was gonna hit us from behind," Hajek said. "But thankfully, it was on another line. But then it crashed into the debris of the car or whatever was on the tracks and then it too slammed on the brakes."