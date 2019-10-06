4 injured in electrical explosion, fire at Huntington Beach restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5596397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at a German restaurant in Huntington Beach, likely caused by a transformer, authorities say.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were injured in an electrical explosion and fire at a German restaurant in Huntington Beach, authorities say.The explosion happened at Old World German restaurant on Center Avenue in Huntington Beach Saturday night. The restaurant was holding an Oktoberfest event at the time.Huntington Beach Fire Department officials say there were four injuries - two firefighters and two civilians. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.In the initial chaos multiple ambulances were called to the scene as firefighters had initially thought as many as 30 had been injured, but they revised that number after obtaining more information.Fire officials say an underground electrical vault exploded, but the cause remains under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing more than one explosion.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.