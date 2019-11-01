4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party near Berkeley, police say

ORINDA, Calif. -- Four people were killed and four others were injured after a Halloween night shooting during a house party in the Bay Area, police said.
Police said they were called to the scene at Lucille Way and Knickerbocker Lane in Orinda around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
The Orinda police chief confirmed that the shooting took place at a short-term house rental. The East Bay Times reports that a flyer had gone out advertising an Airbnb mansion Halloween party. The party was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and people were asked to "BYOB" and "BYOW," the report said.
People were reportedly told to directly message the host to find the party.
Police have not released any details about the victims, shooter(s) or the party hosts.
The owner of the home had no comment.
