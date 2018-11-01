4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita

Four people were killed in a fiery wreck on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area Thursday night.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people were killed in a fiery wreck on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area Thursday night.

A semi truck and passenger vehicle were involved in a collision on the 5 near the Calgrove Boulevard exit around 7:30 p.m.

The truck was carrying a load of wood and was pulled over on the shoulder when a vehicle slammed into its back.

The crash ignited a fire that ran up the hillside from the edge of the freeway.

Four people were killed in the vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.

Three lanes of the freeway at Calgrove were expected to remain closed until after midnight.
