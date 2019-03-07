3 sick near Narbonne High School in Harbor City after exposure to substance

A patrol vehicle is spotted outside of Narbonne High School in Harbor City after three people fell ill from exposure to an unknown substance on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A total of three people are sick at or near Narbonne High School after exposure to an unidentified substance, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said Thursday.

Paramedics responded to the 24300 block of South Western Avenue in Harbor City, where the incident was reported. It's unclear what the substance is, but it was possibly inhaled, fire officials said.

It was first reported that there were as many as four patients, but fire officials later confirmed three people were transported by LAFD ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening illnesses.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
