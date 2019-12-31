4 sought after mail carrier robbed in South LA; $50K reward offered

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four suspects who robbed a letter carrier in South Los Angeles.The crime happened Dec. 4 on the 1100 block of West 62nd Street.The Postal Service released surveillance pictures of three of the suspects and the getaway car.They are all seen wearing hoodies.They drove off in a 2014 white Nissan Altima S-Model with dark tinted windows.Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspector G. Banovac at 626-855-6577.