LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four suspects who robbed a letter carrier in South Los Angeles.
The crime happened Dec. 4 on the 1100 block of West 62nd Street.
The Postal Service released surveillance pictures of three of the suspects and the getaway car.
They are all seen wearing hoodies.
They drove off in a 2014 white Nissan Altima S-Model with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspector G. Banovac at 626-855-6577.
4 sought after mail carrier robbed in South LA; $50K reward offered
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News