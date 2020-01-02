4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Port Hueneme on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter of the 2:13 a.m. quake was located nearly 15.5 miles south of Port Hueneme, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 6.2 miles.There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.Lynn Perez reported being woken up by the temblor in Tarzana.