Northbound lanes of 405 Fwy shut down in Torrance due to shooting investigation, CHP says

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Torrance were shut down Thursday due to a shooting investigation, authorities said.

The closure was reported around 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. It affects all lanes between Western Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Authorities said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. about a man who was possibly shot. The 44-year-old was riding a 2023 Ducati motorcycle and CHP officials believe he was shot by another motorcyclist.

That man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as CHP officers conducted a search for evidence on the closed portion of the freeway.

It's unclear when the freeway would reopen.

