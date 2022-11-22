Northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys shut down as authorities investigate possible shooting

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities shut down the northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys during rush hour to investigate a possible shooting Monday afternoon.
The freeway was shut down at Sherman Way around 4:30 p.m. for a California Highway Patrol investigation after a report of a shooting, authorities say.
No victims have been found at the moment, and no suspect has been located.
There was a large backup for miles as CHP officers searched the freeway for evidence of a shooting.
It's unknown when lanes will reopen.
