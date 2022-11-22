  • Watch Now

Northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys shut down as authorities investigate possible shooting

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 1:05AM
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities shut down the northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys during rush hour to investigate a possible shooting Monday afternoon.

The freeway was shut down at Sherman Way around 4:30 p.m. for a California Highway Patrol investigation after a report of a shooting, authorities say.

No victims have been found at the moment, and no suspect has been located.

There was a large backup for miles as CHP officers searched the freeway for evidence of a shooting.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

