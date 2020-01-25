4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area, rattling much of Southern California

The quake hit shortly after 7 p.m. and hit nearly 14.2 miles north-northeast from Barstow, according to the USGS. The depth of the shallow temblor was about 2.3 miles.
Six minutes later, a 2.9 aftershock struck the same area.
Tonight's quake more scientifically interesting. M4.6 north of Barstow, ~halfway between 2019 Ridgecrest and 1992 Landers faults. 1947 M6.5 Manix quake was ~30 miles east of tonight's quake. Occurred on an unmapped thrust fault. Only Barstow seems to care— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 25, 2020
People reported feeling the quake across a large swath of Southern California, including Lancaster, Fontana, Apple Valley and Glendale.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.