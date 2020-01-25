4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area, rattling much of Southern California

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Barstow area Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit shortly after 7 p.m. and hit nearly 14.2 miles north-northeast from Barstow, according to the USGS. The depth of the shallow temblor was about 2.3 miles.

Six minutes later, a 2.9 aftershock struck the same area.



People reported feeling the quake across a large swath of Southern California, including Lancaster, Fontana, Apple Valley and Glendale.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

