4.9 magnitude earthquake hits in desert near Anza

Tonight's (Friday 4/3) M4.9 quake SE of Anza is near (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault. The San Jacinto near Anza has had Many M~5 quakes over the last few decades. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza, followed by several smaller aftershocks, according to the USGS.The quake struck at 6:53 p.m. about 10 miles east-southeast of Anza, in Riverside County. It was followed by aftershocks measuring 3.6, 2.9 and 3.0, according to the USGS.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.People reported feeling shaking in communities as far north as Santa Clarita and to the south in Orange County and San Diego, according to the USGS.Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake was near or on the San Jacinto fault and the area has experienced many earthquakes under magnitude 5.0 over the last few decades.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.